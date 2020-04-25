Section of Tucson's Interstate-19 closing this weekend for construction

Some nighttime motorists on Interstate 19 will face a detour Sunday to reach Irvington Road on Tucson’s south side.
Southbound I-19 will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday from the I-19-I-10 junction to the Irvington Road exit for paving work.
Drivers can use these alternate routes: westbound Silverlake Road to South Mission Road, then south to Irvington Road; South Sixth Avenue to Irvington Road; or South Park Avenue to Irvington Road.
