Section of Tucson's Interstate-19 closing this weekend for construction

Interstate 19

Paving work will shut down southbound Interstate 19 from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists who need to get to Irvington Road are advised to take South Mission Road, South Sixth Avenue or South Park Avenue.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Some nighttime motorists on Interstate 19 will face a detour Sunday to reach Irvington Road on Tucson’s south side.

Southbound I-19 will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday from the I-19-I-10 junction to the Irvington Road exit for paving work.

Drivers can use these alternate routes: westbound Silverlake Road to South Mission Road, then south to Irvington Road; South Sixth Avenue to Irvington Road; or South Park Avenue to Irvington Road.

