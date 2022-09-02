 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See a movie for $3 in Tucson this Labor Day weekend

Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins has two locations in the Tucson area — at the Arizona Pavilions and Tucson Spectrum shopping centers.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Theaters in Tucson and across the U.S. will celebrate National Cinema Day by offering $3 movie tickets at participating locations on Saturday, Sept 3.

Cinemark, Harkins Theatres and AMC Theatres are some of the major chains that will offer the deal for all movie formats, including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3D. 

In addition to $3 tickets, some movies theaters will offer discounts on snacks and drinks.

Cinemark customers can get $3 medium fountain drinks and medium ICEEs on Saturday, as well as $3 candy and a $3 small popcorn, which can be made large for an extra dollar.

AMC is offering a $5 popcorn and drink "cameo combo" on National Cinema Day and Harkins locations have deals for $3 medium drinks and $3 medium popcorn.   

