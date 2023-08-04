Calling all Selena fans — it’s time to leave your apartamento 512, hop in your carcacha (no judging here) and head down to Hotel Congress for their Selena-themed party this weekend.

The Selena Summer Party kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Hotel Congress Plaza at 311 E. Congress St.

Tickets for the 21-and-up event start at $15 ($17.51 after fees) in advance or $20 at the door.

In case of “inclement weather” on the evening of the event, “tickets are transferable to another Hotel Congress event of equal value,” according to the ticket website.

The party is set to feature Bidi Bidi Banda — a Selena tribute band from Austin, Texas led by Stephanie Bergara — who will be performing some of the late Tejano queen’s hit songs. When the concert was announced in May, the band called Club Congress their “home away from home.”

“Selena meant so much to so many people, including myself and it just feels like she hasn't lost any momentum. She was the first person I saw on television who looked like she could be related to me,” Bergara told Fox 7 Austin in 2021.

The Selena Summer Party is part of Hotel Congress’ Summer Parties Series that launched in early June with their Country Cookout, Juneteenth Celebration and Club Pride. July’s summer parties included a Wet Hot American party and an ‘80s Hair Metal Madness party.

The Summer Parties Series wraps up this month with its Surfapalooza party on Aug. 12 and the Summer Swing Festival on Aug. 18-20.

For more information about Hotel Congress’ Summer Parties Series, check out their website.