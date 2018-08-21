lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

The driver of a semi truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash this afternoon, officials say.

According to Bart Graves, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, officials responded to the call at Interstate 10 near Kolb Road at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 

Graves says it appears the truck was driving eastbound when it crossed over a median into the westbound lanes and drove through a house.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The crash is affecting the frontage road, but traffic on I-10 isn't affected, Graves says.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott