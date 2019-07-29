A rollover involving a semi-truck is blocking both lanes of northbound Interstate 19 north of Sahuarita Monday morning, officials say.
The crash occurred at milepost 50 near Pima Mine Road at 6:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
There is no estimated time to reopen the road as of 8:20 a.m. Motorists should plan for additional travel time.
No further information has been released.
I-19 Northbound currently closed at Pima Mine Road due to a vehicle collision. Plan accordingly - Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/k0NYbVnx2I— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) July 29, 2019