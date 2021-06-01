Sen. Sinema explains Jan. 6 commission vote absence; touts border bill in Tucson

While in Tucson to tout her immigration bill Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she did not vote on the creation of a commission to delve into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol because of a “personal family matter.”

Sinema did not provide any further explanation about her absence on Friday’s commission vote, which failed, as she answered questions from reporters after a tour of immigration facilities in Tucson with Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas.

The Arizona Democrat said she continues to support the filibuster. Rather than abolish the filibuster, the better way to fix the Senate would be to “change your behavior” and work in a bipartisan way, Sinema said.

She and Cornyn said they were in Tucson to learn about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and promote the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act they introduced in April. They toured a recently opened Border Patrol facility to house unaccompanied migrant children, spoke with Customs and Border Protection officials, and visited the Casa Alitas shelter where migrant families stay for a few days after they are released by the Border Patrol.