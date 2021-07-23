Senate again moves to protect Davis-Monthan's A-10 'Warthogs'

A key Senate committee has moved to block the Air Force’s plan to retire 42 A-10 “Warthog” ground-attack jets – a main mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base — in the nation’s annual defense-policy bill.
And that has prompted the Air Force to put on hold plans to shift combat search rescue and weapons training units to D-M from another base to create a center of excellence for rescue at the Tucson base.
The Senate Armed Services Committee adopted the prohibition on A-10 retirements as part of its markup on Thursday of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2022.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, said he helped secure a prohibition on retirement of A-10 “Warthogs” for the upcoming fiscal year in the NDAA, as well as a requirement that the Air Force maintain certain mission capable rates in the fleet.
But in response to the Senate's amendments, the Air Force on Friday said it is "pausing" plans to move several combat search and rescue and weapons training units from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to D-M, and to make the Tucson base a “center of excellence” for rescue training.
That plan, announced June 30, depends on congressional approval of its plans to retire 42 older A-10s, the Air Force noted.
Kelly and other members of the Arizona congressional delegation have vowed to fight the Air Force's plans to retire the A-10.
Shortly after Air Force released its 2022 budget plan in late May, a group of seven Arizona legislators — Democrats Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Ruben Gallego, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton, along with Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko vowed to oppose the A-10 retirement plans. They cited the A-10's unique role in close air support of ground troops and lack of any near-term replacement for that mission.
The Air Force has been trying to retire the entire A-10 fleet since 2014, arguing the money to sustain them is better spent on newer platforms like the F-35 joint strike fighter.
Though some A-10s have been retired and squadron sizes shrunk, Congress has largely blocked the Pentagon’s phase-out plan and instead appropriated new funding for wing replacements needed to keep many of the remaining A-10s flying.
The House Armed Services Committee plans to begin working on amendments to the 2022 NDAA in subcommittees next week but doesn't plan a full committee markup until Sept. 1.
The Air Force said it plans to modernize and maintain 218 of its current fleet of 281 combat-capable A-10s, and that with avionic upgrades, the remaining A-10s will be able to fly well into the 2030s, the Air Force said.
