Senate again moves to protect Davis-Monthan's A-10 'Warthogs'

Kelly and other members of the Arizona congressional delegation have vowed to fight the Air Force's plans to retire the A-10.

Shortly after Air Force released its 2022 budget plan in late May, a group of seven Arizona legislators — Democrats Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Ruben Gallego, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton, along with Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko vowed to oppose the A-10 retirement plans. They cited the A-10's unique role in close air support of ground troops and lack of any near-term replacement for that mission.

The Air Force has been trying to retire the entire A-10 fleet since 2014, arguing the money to sustain them is better spent on newer platforms like the F-35 joint strike fighter.

Though some A-10s have been retired and squadron sizes shrunk, Congress has largely blocked the Pentagon’s phase-out plan and instead appropriated new funding for wing replacements needed to keep many of the remaining A-10s flying.

The House Armed Services Committee plans to begin working on amendments to the 2022 NDAA in subcommittees next week but doesn't plan a full committee markup until Sept. 1.

The Air Force said it plans to modernize and maintain 218 of its current fleet of 281 combat-capable A-10s, and that with avionic upgrades, the remaining A-10s will be able to fly well into the 2030s, the Air Force said.

