Senate confirms Trump nominee Hinderaker to serve as federal judge in Tucson
  • Updated

The U.S. Senate voted 70-27 Wednesdayto confirm John C. Hinderaker to serve as a federal judge in Tucson.

Hinderaker was nominated by President Trump in December 2019. The Senate Judiciary Committee reported his nomination to the Senate floor on March 5.

He fills a judgeship vacant since March 2019, when U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins assumed senior status.

Hinderaker has served on the Pima County Superior Court bench since 2018, when he was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Previously he was a partner in Tucson for Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP.

He received his juris doctor, magna cum laude and Order of the Coif, from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law in 1996.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona had 12,447 new case filings in calendar year 2019, up 11.2% from the previous calendar year, the court said in a news release Wednesday. Its 13 authorized judgeships are now filled.

John Hinderaker

 Provided

