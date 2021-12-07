Senate confirms Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus as Customs and Border chief

The U.S. Senate voted 50-47 Tuesday to confirm Chris Magnus as head of Customs and Border Protection, and the Tucson City Council immediately chose his replacement as chief of police.

Magnus' confirmation came almost entirely on partisan lines; Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine joined with Democrats in approving it. Republicans Tom Cotton of Arkansas and James Lankford of Tennessee and Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont were absent.

Appointed by President Joe Biden, Magnus will oversee the Border Patrol and the customs officers at legal ports of entry, such as those in Nogales and Douglas. The job includes managing a budget of $15 billion and more than 60,000 employees who arrest migrants who cross the border illegally; catch drugs smuggled across the border; search for counterfeit goods at ports of entry; and manage legal cross-border trade.

Magnus, who immediately resigned as Tucson police chief after the vote, told the Arizona Daily Star Tuesday he believes he's leaving the department in good shape with newly appointed Chief Chad Kasmar, who was a deputy chief here.

“Chad is far and away the right choice at the right time and I have tremendous confidence he’s going to do an outstanding job," Magnus said.