Senate panel OKs barring Arizona companies from refusing to serve unvaccinated patrons

Those include the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, whose key provisions protect individual medical records. Allowing businesses to demand to see someone’s “vaccine passport,” she said, would essentially force them to disclose some of that information.

Another issue, said Townsend, is that this is not even a vaccine that’s been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration. Instead, all the versions are currently being distributed under an “emergency use authorization,” essentially a procedure allowing the FDA to allow the use of unapproved medical products in an emergency.

And now, Townsend said, there is a push to have people prove they agreed to take this vaccine to participate in commerce.

“For those who can’t, or won’t, does that not create a different class of society where those with the vaccine have privileges that those without do not have?” she asked.

Roberts told colleagues he thinks of this in the same way as old movies where someone approached a checkpoint and constantly was asked for their papers. This would be “tenfold worse,” he said.