Senator-elect Kelly promises to get to work after daunting briefing on COVID surge

As coronavirus cases mount across Arizona, U.S. Senator-elect Mark Kelly held a virtual briefing with advisors on Thursday to discuss actions he might take to combat the pandemic once he is sworn into office.

The panel of medical, business and local government leaders urged Kelly to support a sweeping new economic relief package and find ways to help medical workers with everything from critical staffing and supply problems to price gouging.

Kelly said he expects to be seated in the Senate during the first week of December, as soon as Arizona’s election results have been certified, and he pledged to get to work right away on bipartisan solutions to the surging public health and economic crisis.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any good news,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, a member of Kelly’s transition team and an associate professor and program director of Public Health Policy and Management at the University of Arizona. “Conditions continue to deteriorate in Arizona.”

Gerald said the state is seeing about 2,500 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest level since June, and that number is expected to rise in the coming weeks as people travel and gather for the holidays.

The state’s front-line medical workers are struggling with fatigue, staffing shortages and a dwindling supply of personal protective equipment, said Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association President & CEO Ann-Marie Alameddin.

She said hospitals are also being hit with sharp increases in the cost of traveling, temporary health-care workers and she asked Kelly to help push federal legislation to combat what she called “price gouging.”