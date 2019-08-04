Senior Companions

Pima Council on Aging, which sponsors the Senior Companions program, recruits applicants to serve as companions and those who make it into the program receive training and continuous education. Under the program, applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and be age 55 or older to serve as a companion for an elderly person.

The Tucson area program currently has 21 companion positions open.

Applicants must earn no more than $24,980 a year. If accepted into the program, a companion will receive a tax-exempt stipend of $2.65 an hour, and mileage reimbursement of 20 cents a mile.

A person must go through a criminal background check, including the National Sex Offender Registry, submit fingerprints, and be medically cleared to serve 15 hours a week or more.

Senior companion volunteers must go through 20 hours of training, which includes the program's guidelines and procedures, safety issues, mental health first-aid training, and learning to advocate for the client's needs and care that is being provided by professional home health-care workers.

Those interested in applying for the program, or for further information, call PCOA Senior Companions at 305-3453 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.