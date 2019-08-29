A two-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle and truck has left a man with life-threatening injuries Thursday night, police say.
At about 7:15 p.m., the crash occurred on Wilmot Road south of Interstate 10, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman. The truck driver remained at the scene.
The crash has closed the eastbound exit ramp of I-10 at Wilmot Road. Southbound Wilmot is also closed at I-10. Both will be shut down for at least the next two hours.
Motorists westbound on I-10 have access to northbound Wilmot, Dugan said.
Police investigators, including a DUI officer, have responded to the scene.
No further information has been released.