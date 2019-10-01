lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A bicyclist was seriously injured when struck by a vehicle east of Broadway Boulevard and South Kolb Road Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Tucson police officers have shut down westbound Broadway between South Pantano and Kolb roads due to the collision at 12:40 p.m.

The driver remained on scene, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

Motorists should avoid the area for the next couple of hours, Dugan said.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

