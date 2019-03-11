lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

The area of West Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue is currently closed after a pedestrian was hit, officials say.

According to Tucson police, a woman was struck by a car and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police, according to police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.

It's unknown when the roads will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area. 

No further information has been released.

