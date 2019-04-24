Northwest fire crews investigate a rollover crash on I-10 north of the Twin Peaks overpass on April 24, 2019.

 Northwest Fire District

One person was seriously injured and another suffered minor injuries in a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate 10 north of the Twin Peaks overpass, officials say.

The right two westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened after the crash at milepost 244, the Arizona Department of Transportation said at 7:20 p.m.

Northwest Fire District crews are working to clear left lane of I-10. The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m.

No further information has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1