One person was seriously injured and another suffered minor injuries in a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate 10 north of the Twin Peaks overpass, officials say.
The right two westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened after the crash at milepost 244, the Arizona Department of Transportation said at 7:20 p.m.
Northwest Fire District crews are working to clear left lane of I-10. The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m.
No further information has been released.
@NorthwestFire Paramedics have transported 1 patient with serious injuries. 1 patient with minor injuries was also transported. Scene should be clearing up shortly. Stay safe and buckle up!— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) April 25, 2019