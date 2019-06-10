A collision between a FedEx Truck and SUV left one person seriously injured on Tucson's south side Monday morning, police say.
The SUV driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle at the scene near South Country Club Road and East Corona Road at 8:30 a.m., said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Smith said the driver's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Officers cleared the scene at 10 a.m.
The intersection is expected to be closed for the next 1-2 hours. https://t.co/csypxpSpwc— Tucson Airport Authority Police (@TAA_Police) June 10, 2019