Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A collision between a FedEx Truck and SUV left one person seriously injured on Tucson's south side Monday morning, police say.

The SUV driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle at the scene near South Country Club Road and East Corona Road at 8:30 a.m., said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.

Smith said the driver's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers cleared the scene at 10 a.m.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1