Services affected by Christmas holiday

City garbage and recycling
Residential and commercial trash and recycling collection services will not change due to the holidays. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd
The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.
County garbage and recycling All county landfills and transfer stations will be open Monday. This includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Catalina and Sahuarita transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the holiday schedule. Waste Management’s Monday services will not be delayed.
Other services
People are also reading…
City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.
Bus transportation Sun Tran buses will run on a Sunday schedule Sunday and Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Express routes will not operate Sunday or Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com.
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Libraries
Pima County public libraries will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday; return chutes will be open. Resources available at www.library.pima.gov.
Banks
Closed Monday.
School districts
Closed for winter break.
UA, PCC
UA closed Monday-Tuesday. PCC campuses will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 2.
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Monday.
Emissions Stations closed Monday.