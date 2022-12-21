Services affected by Christmas holiday

City garbage and recycling

Residential and commercial trash and recycling collection services will not change due to the holidays. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd

The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.

County garbage and recycling All county landfills and transfer stations will be open Monday. This includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Catalina and Sahuarita transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the holiday schedule. Waste Management’s Monday services will not be delayed.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.

Bus transportation Sun Tran buses will run on a Sunday schedule Sunday and Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Express routes will not operate Sunday or Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com.

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Libraries

Pima County public libraries will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday; return chutes will be open. Resources available at www.library.pima.gov.

Banks

Closed Monday.

School districts

Closed for winter break.

UA, PCC

UA closed Monday-Tuesday. PCC campuses will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 2.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Monday.

Emissions Stations closed Monday.