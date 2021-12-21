 Skip to main content
Services affected by Christmas holiday
Most government offices will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas, which is Saturday.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

City garbage and recycling

Residential and commercial trash and recycling collection services will not change due to the holidays. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd

The Los Reales Landfill will be closed Saturday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.

County garbage and recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Saturday. This includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Catalina and Sahuarita transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the holiday schedule. Waste Management’s Friday services will not be delayed.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.

Bus transportation

Sun Tran buses will run on an hourly Sunday schedule Friday and Saturday. The Sun Link streetcar will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Express routes will not operate Friday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com.

Post offices

Check locations for Friday hours. Offices closed, no delivery on Saturday.

Libraries

Pima County public libraries will be closed Friday and Saturday; return chutes will be open. Resources available at www.library.pima.gov.

Banks

Some closed Friday, check your branch for hours.

School districts

Closed for winter break.

UA, PCC

UA closed Thursday, Friday and following week. PCC campuses will be closed Friday until Jan. 3.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Friday.

Emissions

Stations closed Friday and Saturday.

