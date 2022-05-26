Services affected by Memorial Day holiday

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday will be delayed by one day, as will collections the rest of the week. The Los Reales landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations are closed Monday. That includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management’s residential collections will not be collected Monday, and services will be delayed by one day for the week. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries are closed Monday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.

Bus

Sun Tran buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will provide service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Memorial Day. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com online.

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Most closed Monday. Call yours to confirm.

School districts

Closed Monday

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Campuses closed Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations closed Monday.

