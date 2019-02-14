Los Reales Landfill

The city’s Los Reales landfill will be open Monday, Presidents' Day.

 Photos by Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday will be delayed by one day, as will collections the rest of the week. Los Reales Landfill is open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations are open Monday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have regular collections Monday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.

Bus

Sun Tran buses and the streetcar will operate on a regular schedule Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com online.

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Most closed Monday. Call yours to confirm.

School districts

Open Monday.

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Campuses open Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations open Monday.

