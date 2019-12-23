Services affected by the Christmas Day holiday
The SunLink Streetcar and Sun Tran buses will operate on Sunday schedules on Christmas Day. Normal services resume Thursday, Dec. 26.

City garbage and recycling

The city of Tucson will not collect garbage and recycling Wednesday, Christmas Day. Services scheduled for Wednesday will be delayed a day as will the rest of the week’s collections. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd

The Los Reales Landfill will be closed Wednesday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.

County garbage and recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Wednesday. This includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the schedule. Waste Management’s Wednesday collection will be delayed by one day.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Wednesday.

Bus transportation

Sun Tran buses/Sun Link streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule Wednesday. Express routes will not operate Wednesday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com

Post offices

Closed Wednesday.

Libraries

Pima County public libraries will be closed Wednesday; return chutes will be open. Online resources available at www.library.pima.gov

Banks

Closed Wednesday.

School districts

Closed for winter break.

UA, PCC

Closed Wednesday. PCC campuses will be closed until Jan. 2.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Wednesday.

Emissions

Stations closed Wednesday.

