City garbage and recycling
The city of Tucson will not collect garbage and recycled materials Tuesday, New Year’s Day. Services scheduled for Tuesday will be delayed a day, as will the rest of the week’s collections. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd
The Los Reales Landfill will be closed Tuesday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.
County garbage and recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Tuesday. This includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management’s Tuesday collection will be delayed by one day as will the rest of the week’s collections.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Tuesday.
Bus transportation
Sun Tran buses/Sun Link streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule Tuesday. Express and shuttle routes will not operate Tuesday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com
Post offices
Closed Tuesday.
Libraries
Pima County public libraries will be closed Tuesday; return chutes will be open. Online resources available at www.library.pima.gov
Banks
Closed Tuesday.
School districts
Closed for winter break.
UA, PCC
Closed Tuesday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Tuesday.
Emissions
Stations closed Tuesday.