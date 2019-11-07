Sun Tran buses will run on regular schedules. So will the Sun Link streetcar. City garbage pickup will be delayed a day.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Services will be delayed by one day each day during the week. Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Monday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries will be closed Monday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.

Bus

Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on regular schedules Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com

School districts

Closed Monday.

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Campuses closed Monday.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Most will be closed Monday; call yours to confirm.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations open Monday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles