City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Services will be delayed by one day each day during the week. Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Monday. Call 744-2600 for more information.
Pima County Library
Pima County public libraries will be closed Monday.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.
Bus
Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on regular schedules Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com
School districts
Closed Monday.
University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Campuses closed Monday.
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Banks
Most will be closed Monday; call yours to confirm.
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Monday.
Emissions
Test stations open Monday.