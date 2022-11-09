Services affected by Veterans' Day holiday

City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be affected by the holiday on Friday. Los Reales Landfill will be open Friday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo Landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Friday. Call 744-2600 for more information.
Pima County Library
Pima County public libraries will be closed Friday.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices are closed Friday.
Bus
Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on regular schedules Friday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com.
School districts
Closed Friday.
University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Campuses closed Friday.
Post offices
Closed Friday.
Banks
Most will be closed Friday; call yours to confirm.
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Friday.
Emissions
Test stations open Friday.