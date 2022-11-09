Services affected by Veterans' Day holiday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services affected by Veterans Day

  • Updated

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be affected by the holiday on Friday. Los Reales Landfill will be open Friday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo Landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Friday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries will be closed Friday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Friday.

Bus

Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on regular schedules Friday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com.

School districts

Closed Friday.

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Campuses closed Friday.

Post offices

Closed Friday.

Banks

Most will be closed Friday; call yours to confirm.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Friday.

Emissions

Test stations open Friday.

