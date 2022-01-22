Seventh grader Parry wins Marana Unified School District spelling bee

Marge Gould Scholarship

The Marge Christensen Gould Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications from senior students at Catalina, Sunnyside, Desert View and Star Academic high schools.

The scholarship — named in honor of the late, longtime Catalina High School teacher Marge Christensen Gould, who taught an alternative literacy and workplace skills program for at-risk students — hands out a $1,500 award that is renewable for one additional year.

Applicants must submit a completed application form, a personal essay and two letters of recommendation, one of which must be from a teacher at the student’s school. They must also have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and be accepted at an accredited not-for-profit college or university.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.. For more information about scholarship eligibility and requirements, and to submit an application, visit www.margegouldscholarship.com

