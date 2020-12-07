Several area food drives being held this week

OV, Golder Ranch Fire holding food drive Tuesday
Oro Valley Hospital and Golder Ranch Fire District will be hosting a drive-through food drive, benefiting IMPACT of Southern Arizona, from 8 a.m. to noon, Dec. 8, at Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Road.
“Northwest Healthcare is committed to bringing accessible healthcare to our communities, so we’re excited to partner with Golder Ranch and IMPACT to help provide food to the community during the holiday season,” said Jennifer Schomburg, CEO of Oro Valley Hospital.
“IMPACT provides 468 meals to homebound seniors weekly. We also serve nearly 200 families in Pinal County & over 350 in Pima County through our food bank each month,” said Jeff Bell, marketing manager for IMPACT of Southern Arizona.
Golder Ranch firefighters will be accepting nonperishable food item donations at the main hospital parking lot. Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, collections will be taken via a drive-through format, to minimize contact with the public and first responders.
Jonathan’s Cork to hold food drive
Jonathan’s Cork restaurant is hosting a food drive for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The food drive started Dec. 4 and continues through Dec. 22. Suggested items for donation include canned tomato products, oatmeal, cereal, peanut butter, granola bars, canned fruit, rice, pasta, packaged nuts and seeds, canned tuna and chicken, canned soups and vegetables. No glass containers or pre-opened items will be accepted.
Envelopes for cash donations will be available at the Cork and can be sent directly to the food bank.
“With the ever-increasing rise in COVID-19 in our community, more and more are relying on help to feed their families. We hope that our support of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, we can make a difference With so many resources stretched to the max, we have opened our doors as a safe drop off point on the east side. I encourage everyone to join us in this effort by donating as much food as they can,” said restaurant owner Jonathan Landeen.
Items may be dropped off at the Cork, 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road, on Mondays through Saturdays from 3 p.m. until closing, which is 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For additional information visit www.jonathanscork.com.
