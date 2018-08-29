A number of important races were simply too close to call on Tuesday night and races were won and lost in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
In the sprawling Congressional District 1, Republican Wendy Rogers cemented her lead over state Sen. Steve Smith and business owner Tiffany Shedd to become the GOP nominee.
The latest count had Rogers with roughly 44 percent of the vote.
Rogers will face U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat, in November.
In neighboring Congressional District 2, Republican Lea Marquez Peterson beat rivals Brandon Martin, Danny Morales and Casey Welch in a four-person primary to fill the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Martha McSally.
McSally is the GOP nominee to replace the retiring Sen. Jeff Flake.
Marquez Peterson had, at last count, roughly 34 percent of the Republican vote.
She faces former congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, the winner of a hotly contested seven-person Democratic primary, in November.
Incumbent Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas lost her seat as the state’s top school official on Tuesday.
The race is still too close to call, but GOP nominee Frank Riggs, a former California congressman who ran for governor in 2014, and Bob Branch, a professor of education at Grand Canyon and Liberty universities, are separated by about 1,100 votes.
In the five-way Republican primary for the Arizona Corporation Commission, Democrat-turned-Republican Rodney Glassman secured one of the two seats over his nearest rival, James O’Connor.
Glassman had, at last count, roughly 23 percent of the vote, compared to 22 percent for O’Connor.
Incumbent Justin Olson, who had the largest share of the vote on Tuesday night, is the other GOP nominee for the Corporation Commission.
In Legislative District 3, where there was a three-way Democratic primary for two seats, longtime politician Olivia Cajero Bedford lost her race.
Cajero Bedford, who was attempting to return to the House after hitting her eight-year term limit in the Senate, was beaten by political newcomers Andres Cano, who has 34.5 percent of the vote, and Alma Hernandez, who has 33 percent of the vote. Cajero Bedford finished a close third with 32 percent of the vote.