Several arrested at Indigenous Peoples Day protest near border checkpoint west of Tucson

“Everyday is Indigenous People’s Day, and we are here to remind the world that this is, was, and always will be Indigenous O’odham Land, and we will do what is necessary to protect it” the statement said.

In a statement published after the arrests, the O’odham Anti Border Collective said Border Patrol at the protest took children from their parents.

“It’s obscene and offensive to us that local and state governments move to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day while the federal government blows up our sacred sites, steals our kids, militarily occupies our communities and shoots at Native Americans praying to protect our land and ancestors from desecration,” the statement continues, attributing the comment to an unnamed O’odham “auntie” who was at the Monday morning ceremony.

On Monday afternoon, about 35 people waited outside the Pima County jail, singing songs and showing their support for those who were arrested at the protest. Lavender, copal and sage burned from inside a shell on a table outside the jail.

About 3:30 p.m., an organizer and member of the Tohono O’odham Nation told supporters that they were expecting the protesters to be released by early evening.