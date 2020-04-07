Several patients, staff members of Green Valley nursing home test positive for COVID-19

At least four residents and two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Green Valley, an official confirmed Tuesday.

"There are no fatalities and it (cases) has been reported to the Pima County Health Department and the Arizona Department of Health Services," said Amy Malkin, chief operating officer of the facility at 150 N. La Cañada Drive. "The Green Valley Fire District is also aware and the patients' primary care doctors," she said.

The average age of residents in the facility, which has 51 in the nursing home unit, is 85 and the average age of staff is about 40, Malkin said. She said nursing home residents are "all stable at this time and being monitored," adding that some did test positive and are showing a low-grade temperature.

She said those in the facility are in isolation. "We are taking precautions on everyone at this point, and treating all as though they have it. We are being extra cautious. Residents remain in their own rooms and there is no communal dining," said the chief operating officer, explaining that the center has followed state protocols for nursing homes and assisted living centers for weeks.

On March 28, one patient in an isolated room said they had a dry cough, and the person was tested and it resulted in a confirmed case. Since then, more have confirmed positive, but Malkin would not release the total number of residents.

Among those who tested positive were two patients who were in stable condition and did not need anymore therapy. They were discharged to their home with personal protective equipment where they were to self-isolate. They did not have to go to the hospital, and their spouses were educated about their care by the staff preventionist nurse, said Malkin. Also, staff is doing follow-up on these two patients.