Several Sabino Canyon trails closed after Bighorn Fire to partially reopen Monday

Several trails in Sabino Canyon will partially reopen on Monday, officials announced Friday.
However, the shuttle and the visitor center will remain closed. Restrooms and trash services are not available at all recreation areas.
Sabino Canyon has been closed since the massive Bighorn Fire swept across the Catalina Mountains. Lightning started the wildfire June 5 and burned about 120,000 acres by the time the Forest Service declared it fully contained on July 23.
Some areas along Catalina Highway on Mount Lemmon reopened Sept. 1.
"We've worked to implement emergency treatments so we can provide as many recreation opportunities to the public as possible." CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District Ranger, said in a news release.
"Visitors should be aware that Sabino Canyon looks different after the fire ..." Woodard continued in the release. "Hazards still exist in the burn scar and the general forest, so I implore visitors to be safe, heed the signs, and be vigilant."
The order reopening parts of Sabino are expected to remain in effect until Nov. 1.
For information about activities available in the recreation area go to the Coronado National Forest website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/coronado, or call the Santa Catalina Ranger District office at (520)749-8700.
Bighorn Fire Burn Scar, hiking trails
