Several Tucson spots have gone virtual, bringing fitness and art classes to your home

Reid Park Zoo is closed until at least March 31. But to continue educating the public on the zoo’s animals, staff have started “#BringingTheZooToYou” across the zoo’s website, reidparkzoo.org, and social media platforms.

With the virtual initiative comes behind-the-scenes videos and photos, downloadable activity pages and animal facts.

“A big part of it is everyone is pretty stressed at the moment and struggling with not being able to go do things outside of their homes,” says Reid Park Zoo marketing and communications supervisor Chelo Grubb. “Being able to still connect people to nature even though they’re safe on their couch is really important to us — and continuing to remind people there are good things out there.”

The zoo posts on social media at least three times a day.

Animal lovers can also watch live cameras of five habitats — the elephants, giraffes, grizzly bears, lemurs and lions — from the comfort of their homes. The livestreams are available all day on the zoo’s website.

Beyond the zoo, here are a handful of other Tucson spots that have gone virtual — for now, at least — to keep you connected while social distancing.

BRINGING THE MOVIE THEATER HOME

If you’ve already binge-watched everything on Netflix, The Loft Cinema has made its Arthouse Cinema available for streaming.

Here’s how it works: Once you buy a virtual ticket for $12 at loftcinema.org, you’ll be sent a link and password to stream the film.