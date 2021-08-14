Share your memories of Sept. 11 for this 20th anniversary

This Sept. 11 will mark 20 years since the terror attack on America that forever changed our nation.

The Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com would like to share your memories of — and takeaways from — that day and its aftermath, especially as they affected you and your loved ones.

Please go online to tucson.com/911 and fill out the reader submission form there, giving your memories in 250 words or less and including your full name.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.