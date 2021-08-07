 Skip to main content
Share your Sept. 11 memories to mark the 20th anniversary
top story

Share your Sept. 11 memories to mark the 20th anniversary

  • Updated
Sept. 11 tribute

The Tribute in Light shines above the World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty in this Sept. 11, 2012, file photo.  

 Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

This Sept. 11 will mark 20 years since the terror attack on America that forever changed our nation.

The Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com would like to share your memories of — and takeaways from — that day and its aftermath, especially as they affected you and your loved ones. 

Please go online to tucson.com/911 and fill out the reader submission form there, giving your memories in 250 words or less and including your full name. 

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.  

