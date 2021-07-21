Sheila Tobias, feminist who investigated math anxiety, dies at 86

As she worked her way through the ranks of academia during the 1960s and ‘70s, Sheila Tobias kept noticing something: Female students seemed to avoid studying math and science.

Tobias, who authored more than 10 books related to math anxiety as well as the military and feminism, spent nearly half of her life researching women's anxiety toward pursuing math and science fields. An outspoken feminist activist, Tobias lived the last 40 years of her life in Tucson, where she pursued her research, advocated for women’s equality and often left an impression on the people she met.

“I was always in awe of her absolute self-confidence. I think that’s what set her apart from so many other women,” said Alison Hughes, a retired public health policy professor at the University of Arizona and Tobias' longtime friend.

“She was able to drill down into the roots of women’s oppression, and not just find out where the gaps were in women’s contributions to society. She was able to take on the work to fill in the gaps to make sure women were contributing at all levels, particularly in the sciences.”

Now, Tobias’ death at the age of 86 earlier this month leaves a “void” in the community, said Hughes, who first met Tobias at a feminist speaking event in Tucson soon after Tobias moved to Arizona in the 1980s.