Sheriff Napier says he will run for re-election, but won't seek a third term

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier reaffirmed plans to run for another term as sheriff this year — and said that if he is elected, he would not seek a third term.
Napier made his comments during a Friday interview on the Buckmaster Show on KVOI AM 1030 “The Voice.”
In addition to Napier, a Republican, four other candidates have filed statements of interest for the position:
- Sgt. Kevin Kubitskey, a Democrat, is the former vice president and past president of the Pima County Deputy Sheriff’s Association;
- Trista DiGenova Chang, a Democrat, also filed for a Board of Supervisors seat and publicly hints at a potential run for governor;
- Chris Nanos, a Democrat, who served as sheriff until he lost an election bid to Mark Napier in 2016;
- Luis Pimber, a Republican, is a former police officer and actor, whose credits include a recurring role on “Breaking Bad.”
The primary election is Aug. 4, winners will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.
Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.