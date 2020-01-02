Sheriff offers compromise Stonegarden grant approval to mixed reviews

In the wake of federal officials denying Pima County’s request to use a portion of the Operation Stonegarden for humanitarian aid, Sheriff Mark Napier is asking the Board of Supervisors to still accept the last two awards of the border protection grant, arguing that doing otherwise would have an “immeasurable” negative effect on public safety.

Napier penned a memo to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry in mid-December that proposed what he called a “solid compromise,” including limiting the amount of overtime deputies tasked with Stonegarden duty can work in an effort to reduce the pension liability to county taxpayers, and creating an in-house Rural Law Enforcement District to handle issues in border-adjacent communities.

He asked the supervisors to accept the 2018 and 2019 fiscal-year awards of the grant, the former of which was voided after the federal government rejected the modification request, and the latter of which has not yet been brought to the board.