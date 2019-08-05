The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be participating in the 2019 National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at several locations. The community is invited to the locations to meet personnel and enjoy special activities.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes law enforcement-community partnerships and neighborhood unity to help fight crime and make neighborhoods safer.
The local events are from 6 to 8 p.m., except for the Green Valley gathering, which is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Sheriff's personnel, including specialized units, will be out at the following locations Tuesday and the department encourages area residents to come out and meet them.
- Green Valley — Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Green Valley District Offices, 601 N. La Cañada Dr., 8-10 a.m. Sheriff's deputies, auxiliary volunteers and Green Valley Fire Department personnel will be on hand.
- Northwest, Foothills — Baskin-Robbins, 7555 N. La Cholla Blvd., 6:00–8:00 p.m. Ice cream specials, therapy dog, bomb squad members and face painting.
- East — Sheriff’s Department’s Rincon District Offices, 8999 E. Tanque Verde Road, 6-8 p.m. Deputies along with the DUI Unit, McGruff the Crime Dog and a K-9 unit will be on site.
- South — Baskin-Robbins, 1655 W. Valencia Road, from 6-8 p.m. Ice cream special and members of the sheriff's department and Tucson Police Department's motorcycle units will be on hand to meet residents.