Authorities have identified a suspect connected with the recent death of a Tucson woman as her son, says Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a welfare call at a residence in the 4200 block of East Dover Stravenue, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release on Monday.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found Julia Rankin, 73, deceased with obvious signs of trauma, the release said.
Detectives have identified Rankin's son Shane Martin, 41, and Marietta Hope Keeter, 29, as suspects in the case, the department said.
Authorities are attempting to locate the couple, who are believed to have left Arizona and may be on their way to the area of Caroll County, Arkansas, which is their last known residence.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call their local law enforcement agency.