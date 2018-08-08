Pima County Sheriff's detectives are asking for help identifying a man linked to a robbery at a Circle K on Tucson's southwest side.
In the July 31 incident, the man entered the store at 5680 S. Mission Rd. and demanded money from a store clerk.
He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash before deputies arrived shortly before 1 a.m.
Detectives determined the man is in his 20s or 30s and around 5-feet-7-inches tall.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be sent to 88-CRIME.