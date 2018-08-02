Pima County Sheriff's detectives need help to identify a man who robbed a convenience store while armed with a can of mace.
In the April 29 incident, detectives say the man entered a Quik Mart, 900 W. Roger Rd., shortly before 5:30 a.m. to ask for a cup of water.
He became verbally aggressive when the store clerk said they didn't offer courtesy cups.
The man walked behind the counter armed with the mace and told the clerk, "I'm not messing around!" before he pushed him aside, officials said.
He stole lottery tickets and left the store in a white Toyota Camry.
Authorities believe he is in his 20s or 30s, around 5-feet-7-inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be sent to 88-CRIME.