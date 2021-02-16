Sheriff's department: Man arrested in Tucson church burglary, damage

A 44-year-old man is facing multiple charges after sheriff's deputies found him inside a church that had sustained damage on Monday morning, the department said.

At about 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to a burglary call at Victory Church in the 2600 block of West Ruthrauff Road. Deputies found a glass door leading into the church had been shattered.

Daniel Peterson was found by deputies inside the church and detained, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies found about $9,000 in damage to equipment, furniture and carpeting in a church room.

Peterson was arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage, aggravated criminal damage of a place of worship and burglary. He was booked into the Pima County jail.