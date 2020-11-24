 Skip to main content
Sheriff's deputies to enforce no shooting rules at Tucson Mountain Park

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said deputies will increase patrols in Tucson Mountain Park to try to cut down on illegal shooting in the park.

The sheriff's department said it has received multiple complaints of prohibited shooting in the park along West Gates Pass road between North Camino De Oeste and Kinney Road.

Shooting is prohibited in the park at all times, the sheriff's department said. Deputies will increase enforcement in the park in this area over the coming weeks, the department said.

Tucson Mountain Park closes at dusk and parking lots will now be locked every night at 8 p.m. Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit a parking lot after the gates are closed.

The sheriff's department said anyone wanting to shoot in outdoor areas around Tucson should familiarize themselves with the shooting laws governing the lands, which can be a mix of federal, state, county, city and private properties.

