Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. We spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find.
Shirley Duffy offered many names of ancestors but didn’t say how they were related to her, except she offered the name of her great-uncle who was a former mayor of Tucson.
We found how some of the others were related to her during our 30 minutes of searching.
Duffy’s parents are Phillip Eugene Hinton, who died in 2006, and Alice Rae (Hanson) Hinton. They were married in 1948. Shirley Duffy is the only child mentioned in Phillip’s obituary.
Phillip Hinton’s parents were Troy and Martha Hinton. Alice’s parents were Ray and Anna Hanson.
It was Anna (Houston) Hanson’s brother, Elbert Thompson Houston — also known as E. T. Houston and “Happy” Houston — who was once the mayor of Tucson. He was mayor when he died in 1950, causing a bit of shuffling on the city council.
Anna and E.T. were two of Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Houston’s six children. Another of Caleb’s sons, Arthur, was a physician in New Orleans.
Duffy’s family has roots over much of the United States. With enough time, it would be interesting to search as far back as Rear Admiral Charles Boarman, an ancestor Duffy named in her request.