FLORENCE — Authorities say shoe prints in the desert north of Tucson helped them find an elderly man whose family reported him missing.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the man had left his home in SaddleBrooke on Wednesday morning, taking his walking cane with him. Officers were called to help search for him when he didn't return home, and sheriff's officials say his shoe print was found a mile away from his house.
The sheriff's office says a Department of Public Safety ranger was called in to help find the 89-year-old after deputies narrowed the search area. He was found around 11 p.m.
Authorities say he is recovering at a local hospital.