Shoe salesman turned speed hiker Sidney Hirsh left his prints on Tucson

“It was a great store. I was just lucky to have such great people,” Hirsh told the Star earlier this year. “You can’t fight the clock.”

Demion Clinco, CEO of the nonprofit Tucson Historic Preservation Association, said Hirsh’s was one of the Old Pueblo’s last truly local shoe stores with multi-generational ownership, and many long-time residents have stories about shopping there.

Clinco said his first visit came when he was around 11 years old and his younger sister needed a pair of ballet shoes.

Years later, when Hirsh decided it was time to retire, Clinco’s foundation would buy the shop to keep it from being altered or torn down. It still bears the Hirsh name above its storefront.

Hirsh’s Shoes was added to the National Register of Historic Places earlier this year, along with about 160 other classic mid-20th-century buildings along a two mile stretch of East Broadway known as the Sunshine Mile.

Clinco said the designation should help preserve a prime example of America's post-World War II optimism, as embodied by both the building and the businessman who occupied it.

“Sid was a true Tucsonan through and through," Clinco said.

Hirsh was known for more than shoes, of course.