A shooting involving the U.S. Marshal Service was reported Thursday evening outside a Tucson house on the northwest side.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North 15th Avenue, near West Jacinto Street. The house where the shooter fired from is just across the street from Jacinto Park, and northwest of North Oracle Road and West Grant Road.
Tucson police and federal officers are currently outside the house. Several residences around the house have been evacuated.
After about an hour standoff, Tucson police reported they had a man from inside the house in custody.