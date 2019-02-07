A driver heading into Mexico attempted to run over a U.S. border officer at the DeConcini Port of Entry and was then fatally shot, the mayor of Nogales, Arizona was told.
Mayor Arturo Garino said he was told the following information about the incident Thursday night:
A southbound vehicle at the port was asked by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer to stop but the driver refused and attempted to run over the officer.
The driver was shot by a CBP officer or officers.
The vehicle's momentum carried it over the border onto the Mexican side of the buffer zone between the two countries.
Officers of Mexico's border agency reportedly surrounded the vehicle and dragged a man out who is deceased.
The Nogales International reported that Mexican authorities said two men were in the vehicle, a truck. The driver was reportedly shot in the head and the unharmed passenger was arrested, the newspaper reported.
A CBP official at the scene declined to comment, the International reported. A CBP spokesman did not immediately return calls from the Star seeking comment.
The shooting, which occurred about 7 p.m., temporarily closed the DeConcini port. Nogales police were redirecting traffic to the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales.