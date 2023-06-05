Summer is a lot slower — for traffic, for restaurants, for artists.

It's when temperatures rise, snowbirds return home and students leave for the season. It's when big events go on vacation until fall makes its return.

But at least seven local organizations are hosting markets when the sun tucks itself away and the cooler temperatures say hello.

Makers Market at The Tuxon

Find more than 40 makers at this market created by artist Lilith & Daughters. In the past, attendees have been able to find everything from candles and baked goods to jewelry and paintings.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting its monthly moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, mystical vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Visit the event page for more information.

4th Ave. Flea Market

The folks behind the popular biannual Made In Tucson market are hosting their first summer night market. While the spring and fall markets typically feature hundreds of makers, the upcoming summer market will feature 40.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 23

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, 311 E. Seventh St.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer & Strange: An Odd Pride Market

Curiosity shop The Heathenry is collaborating with witchy shop Monsoon Mystics to put together an LGBTQ+ market. There are plans for around 20 artists to be there, but stay tuned to see the final vendor list.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from more than 50 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September. You'll typically find jewelry, vintage clothing, candles, sweets and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Hive Market

Past artists at The Happy Hive monthly markets have sold items like soap, apparel, paper goods and baked treats. Vendor applications just went up, so stay tuned for the final lineup of makers.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 30

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Visit the event page for more information.

Moonlight Market

Rozet Nursery's upcoming market features more than a dozen local makers selling items like ceramics, pressed flowers and photography. Also set to be there: Tucson Kava Bar and Moroccan-inspired sandwiches from La Merguez, plus live music and an herb-themed class.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Visit the event page for more information.