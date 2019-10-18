Animal Control Officer Phaydra Adams helped return a Patagonian mara to its home on Thursday.

A Patagonian mara was returned to its Sierra Vista home after running loose on Thursday. 

On Thursday afternoon, a Sierra Vista resident reported an unknown animal running loose. Animal Control Officer Phaydra Adams took the call and reviewed video footage of the animal, determining it to be a Patagonian mara.

The Patagonian mara is a rodent found in Argentina and looks like a mix between a rabbit and a deer. They're legal to own in Arizona, Sierra Vista police said on Facebook.

Adams responded to the area and saw two of the animals running loose in an alley, where their owner was trying to catch them.

Adams assisted the owner and helped return them home. 

